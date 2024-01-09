FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Franklin County Jail is facing a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office alleging the jail unlawfully terminated a correctional officer with a disability.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, the jail allegedly violated Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act by terminating a correctional officer with Lyme Disease, which limited her ability to walk, stand, concentrate, and sleep.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the officer “sought, but was denied, a modification of the Jail’s policy that a probationary employee could only have two unscheduled absences during her probationary period.”

While an accommodation was initially provided, the U.S. Attorney’s office says the jail “later relied on the absence policy to terminate” the officer.

The lawsuit comes after the U.S. Employment Opportunity Commission in Philadelphia found violations of the ADA, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

“Employers must make reasonable accommodations so that employees with disabilities

can earn a living,” said U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam. “Lyme Disease creates debilitating

health issues for numerous Pennsylvanians yearly, and employers should find reasonable

solutions to allow employees with any kind of disability to work and not terminate them because

of that disability. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to enforce civil rights laws and

ensure equal employment opportunities for all.”

abc27 has reached out to the Franklin County Jail for comment on the lawsuit.