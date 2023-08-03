CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A man is facing a slew of charges for allegedly exposing himself to kids while at a Franklin County elementary school playground, state police said.

State Police say Michael Moats, 19, of Chambersburg, was allegedly seen on surveillance video while on St. Thomas Elementary School property exposing himself to a group of kids on Sunday, July 30.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Troopers, Moats was found in a ball pit openly exposing himself and performing a sex act in front of the group of kids.

Moats is charged with numerous felony counts of unlawful contact with minor – sexual offenses, and misdemeanor counts of indecent assault, indecent exposure, and open lewdness.

Moats is currently locked up in Franklin County Prison unable to post his $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 8.