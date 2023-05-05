CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg Police have arrested a man they say stabbed a victim multiple times on Tuesday, May 2.

According to police, officers responded to the 400 block of West Catherine Street for an apparent stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a victim and provided medical treatment.

The victim provided officers with the suspect’s name, clothing, and direction of travel.

An incoming officer located the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Abel Everildo Lopez Garcia, on South Washington Street. Lopez Garcia was taken into custody without incident and police say that he had blood on his hands and clothing at the time of his arrest.

Chambersburg Police say that after further investigation, it was found that Lopez Garica allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in the abdomen with a knife and a cut on his head.

Police say that Lopez Garcia was charged with one count of criminal attempt homicide, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of simple assault. Lopez Garcia was transported to the Franklin County Jail and was denied bail.