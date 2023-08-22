FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– An arrest has been made in a 2021 homicide in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Michael Smith Jr., 39, of Saint Thomas, is charged with homicide in connection to his wife’s death, according to a news release from troopers.

Troopers say that they were called to a home in March at about 2:45 p.m. and found Rhonda Smith lying on the ground outside with a gunshot wound.

It was determined that Rhonda’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and state police say that a thorough investigation was launched, leading Michael to be charged with her death.

Michael is currently locked up in Franklin County Jail with bail denied, according to online court documents. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29.