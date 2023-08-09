HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Office of the Attorney General has announced that a Franklin County man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple teens.

According to the office, 44-year-old Justin Biser of Waynesboro has been charged with nine crimes, seven of which are felonies relating to the alleged sexual assault of two teenage girls.

The Attorney General’s Office alleges that in 2022, Biser provided alcohol to a teenage girl, brought her back to his home, and inappropriately touched her. The Attorney General’s Office then alleges that when Biser took the girl back to her home, he followed her into the bedroom, watched her undress and shower, and continued to sexually assault her.

The office states that a year later, in May 2023, an investigation showed Biser allegedly sexually assaulted a different teenager. The Attorney General’s Office alleges that Biser invited the girl into his home and that when she fell asleep she awoke to him sexually assaulting her.

The Attorney General’s Office says that Biser is actually involved in local baseball in Franklin County

“The defendant is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls who knew and trusted him,” Attorney General Henry said. “Biser’s relationships in the community allowed him to gain access to his victims and take advantage of them. My office will always investigate and prosecute any individual who preys upon children in Pennsylvania.”

Biser is charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault, and related offenses, the office said.

Anyone who has information about Justin Biser or other alleged child predators is urged to contact the Attorney General’s Child Predator Section at 1-800-385-1044.