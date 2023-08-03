FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Franklin County man died days after being hospitalized for crashing his motorcycle, according to a report from the coroner’s office.

Jerry Johnson, 68 was riding his motorcycle on July 26, southbound near 2345 Path Valley Road in Metal Township, Franklin County, when he didn’t take a left turn, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Johnson went off-road, and traveled through a driveway before he hit a rock causing him and his motorcycle to go airborne, troopers said.

First responders were then called after Johnson was found along the roadway and he was flown to Wellspan York Hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, Johnson died from multiple blunt force injuries while at the hospital, the report reads. His manner of death is ruled accidental and it was noted that Johnson was not wearing a helmet.

State Police out of Chambersburg is currently investigating the crash.