FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Waynesboro died after he was involved in a crash on Friday, Jan. 27.

According to police, on the evening of Jan. 27 a 67-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Silverado was stopped at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road.

A 43-year-old man, who was driving a Plymouth Voyager, was traveling south on Wayne Highway, police say.

According to police, the Silverado began to pull out into the intersection and turn left onto Wayne Highway. The Voyager then struck the back of the Silverado.

Police say that the Silverado came to rest facing northeast in the northbound lane of Wayne Highway. The Voyager came to rest facing south in the southbound lane of Wayne Highway.

According to police, the driver of the Voyager, who was identified as Brandon Rock of Waynesboro, sustained fatal injury from the crash.

An investigation is pending following the crash, police say.

Polices say the driver of the Silverado sustained minor injuries.

Abe’s Auto removed the vehicles and Waynesboro Fire Department, Mont Alto EMS, Waynesboro Fire Police, and the Franklin County Coroner assisted on the scene.