CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Zackary Geyer, of Upper Strasburg, was sentenced for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office.

Geyer, 30, will serve 8-16 years in a state correctional facility followed by three years of state probation. He will also be required to register on Megan’s Law for the remainder of his life.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Geyer engaged in inappropriate sexual acts with a six-year-old girl. The case was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police.