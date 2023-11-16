CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Burnside America Inc., a manufacturer of hydraulic cylinders in Chambersburg, will be expanding its operation with a $4.8 million investment, according to Governor Josh Shapiro.

Burnside America is near completion of a 30,000-square-foot expansion of its operation on Coffey Ave., which will double its size. Additionally, machinery and equipment will also be added to produce two new production lines in the Cumberland Valley Business Park.

The expansion is expected to create 15 new jobs and retain at least 32 existing jobs over the next three years.

Burnside America received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $3.3 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan and a $20,000 workforce development grant to train workers.

“My Administration is committed to making transformational investments in communities across Pennsylvania, including in Franklin County, where Burnside America is committed to creating new jobs and new opportunities in Chambersburg,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Burnside’s investment in Pennsylvania will create good-paying jobs and bring economic development to Franklin County to support the local community – and we will continue to support projects and companies who want to grow here as we send the clear message that we are moving at the speed of business.”

“The support that Burnside America has received from the Commonwealth shows Pennsylvania’s continuing dedication to manufacturing and growth,” said Tony Morrisey, Plant Manager, Burnside America. “Our expansion project is the direct result of continuously delivering a quality product made by quality people and we look forward to continuing to invest in our employees and the community.”