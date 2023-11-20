WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — A Franklin County plant’s parent company was recently awarded more than $33 million to increase the production of heat pumps.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently awarded Johnson Controls, Inc. with a $33,067,270 grant as part of the Defense Production Act Program.

As part of this multi-million dollar grant, Johnson Controls, Inc. will be able to support the addition of 1,000 new employees across three of their plant facilities, including their location in Waynesboro.

According to Johnson Controls, in addition to the new jobs, they will also be able to substantially increase the volume of heat pumps that their plants are capable of producing. The company says that this increase in production will help drive energy affordability, energy security, and tackle climate change.

Specifically, the company cites that in an institutional setting, heat pumps will cut carbon emissions by 71% and cut costs by 64%.

According to the DOE, in total, they selected nine projects at 15 sites across 13 states in the country. They aim to increase domestic production of five key energy technologies, which include heat pumps.

Altogether, the DOE allocated $169 million in grant funding for these selected companies.

For more information on the DOE grants and what companies were awarded funding, you can click here.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.