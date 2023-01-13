MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A lucky winner in Franklin County won an online prize worth hundreds of thousands of dollars on the online game Mine Blowing Jackpot.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a player from Franklin County took home a prize of $357,404.72 on the online game Mine Blowing Jackpot.

The game features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. While playing you have a chance to multiply any prize won up to five times, a chance to unlock five free games, and a chance to activate two different bonus games.

You can play Pennsylvania Lottery games on a computer, tablet, or mobile device. You can also purchase game tickets here or by using the lottery’s official app.

Pennsylvania is one of the 14 U.S. states to sell lottery products online. The Pennsylvania Lottery launched PA iLottery in May 2018.