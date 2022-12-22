CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say two people in Chambersburg were scammed out of over $100,000.

State Police say two unknown people contacted the Chambersburg residents, one claiming to be from Microsoft and another from Chase Bank Security.

The two suspects are believed to be men with foreign accents, police reported.

State Police say the victims were deceived to send a $5,000 Lowe’s gift card, a $1,000 Kohl’s gift card, and $2,000 in other various gift cards. An additional $90,000 from a money mutual account and $11,000 in cryptocurrency were also stolen.

According to an AARP Fraud Watch Network survey, more than one-third of adults say they or someone they know has been asked to buy a gift card to fix a problem. Nearly 25% of those contacted followed through and purchased the gift cards.

AARP says legitimate businesses and government agencies will never ask you to make payments by purchasing gift cards and sharing the numbers on the back.

Red flags to watch out for are when someone tries to convince you the quickest way to fix a problem is to purchase gift cards or the criminal creates an emotional situation and pressures you to act quickly.

Anyone who believes they lost money in a scam is strongly recommended to file a police report, which may help you recover your money if the scammers are found.