WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — The Waynesboro Area School District (WASD) announced on Nov. 23, 2022, that it has selected its next superintendent.

Dr. Rita Sterner-Hine, a member of WASD staff since 1991, has been selected to assume the position of superintendent following the upcoming February retirement of WASD’s current Superintendent Dr. Tod Kline, according to WASD.

Sterner-Hine graduated from Shippensburg University where she received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Public Administration, additionally receiving her Comprehensive Social Studies Teacher Certification 6-12 and her K-12 Principle Certification, according to WASD. Sterner-Hine later received her Letter of Eligibility from Edinboro and received her doctorate from Widener University.

Sterner-Hine began her career as a social studies teacher at Waynesboro Middle School, and according to WASD, she then became the assistant principal at Waynesboro Area Senior Highschool. Sterner-Hine then served as principal of Hooverville and Summitview Elementary School, prior to assuming her current position as Assistant Superintendent of WASD. Sterner-Hine also has experience as an adjunct professor at Wilson University, where she taught graduate studies in Education Curriculum.

On top of having an array of work experience, Sterner-Hine is credited for a multitude of actions and improvements to the district during her time at WASD, such as:

Implementation of First Choice Initiative

Comprehensive full-day kindergarten

Pre-K programs

Expanded early graduation and early to college programs

Virtual alternative education methods

In addition to implementing and improving these programs, Sterner Kline is also credited for her work in keeping the school district open during the COVID-19 pandemic, which eventually led to the district getting U.S. Congressional Recognition, according to WASD.

Outside of the school district, Sterner-Hine is involved in the surrounding community, which is exemplified by her service on the boards of Waynesboro Area Business Education and Community Foundation (WABEC), the YMCA, and Five Forks BIC Church.

“She works tirelessly to serve the district and community at all times,” a colleague said about Sterner-Hine.