FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry announced Thursday, July 20 that it is suing a Franklin County school for failing to pay employees.

The department is suing to school and its affiliated entities on behalf of 21 employees at Scotland Campus who they say are owed more than $250,000 in unpaid wages.

“Workers are entitled to be paid for their labor, and employers that fail to compensate their employees should know that L&I (Labor & Industry) will exercise its enforcement authority to get workers paid under the Wage Payment and Collection Law,” Nancy A. Walker, Labor, and Industry department secretary said.

According to the department, the 21 employees allegedly worked for four months without pay from December 2022 and April 2023. They say the school owes more than $346,000 in unpaid wages and penalties under Pennsylvania’s Wage Payment and Collection Law (WPCL).

According to their website, Scotland Campus, a private Christian school, was first established in the years after the Civil War as a school for Veteran children.

The website says the property and buildings were transferred to Scotland Campus in 2017.

The building is now listed online for auction later this month, with a nominal opening bid of $6 million.

