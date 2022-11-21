CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Metropolitan Planning Organization (FCMPO) announced Monday that they are looking for public input on their new Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP).

According to Franklin County, the LRTP is a drafted plan which outlines the county’s transportation priorities for the next 20+ years, with the core purpose of achieving the community’s desired, long-term outcomes.

The LRTP assesses the county’s land usage, transportation patterns, and highlights the needed improvements to the transportation system as a whole.

The review will include areas such as:

Highways

Bridges

Railways

Air

Transit

Bicycle

Pedestrian facilities

The Franklin County LRTP is available to review from Nov. 21 through Dec. 21 – residents of Franklin County will have the opportunity to discuss the LRTP draft during an opening house at the Franklin County Administration Building at 272 N. Second St., Chambersburg. The open house will be held on Dec. 6 from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm, according to Franklin County.

The FCMPO is the decision making body for the county’s projects and programs that utilize federal funding, according to Franklin County. This body is also responsible for leading the update of the transportation plan and is doing so in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), as well as technical consulting assistance from Michael Baker International Inc.

There is also an advisory committee that is helping to guide the LRTP – this committee is comprised of representatives from transportation agencies and other local interests, according to Franklin County. Once the LRTP is finalized, it will serve as the transportation element of the Franklin County Comprehensive Plan, also referred to as Imagine Franklin 2035.

“The FCMPO wants to engage everyone who uses our transportation system – business owners, senior citizens, students, workers and tourists – during this 30-day public comment period,” the director of the Franklin County Planning Department Steve Thomas said. “Gathering public feedback is an important step in finalizing the LRTP and will help shape the FCMPO’s transportation goals and objectives for the next 20 years and beyond. With public comment, we can finalize the policies and projects we need to improve Franklin County’s mobility and economic development potential.”

For more information on the LRTP, residents can contact the Franklin County Planning Department at planning@franklincountypa.gov or call (717)-261-3855.