WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – TE Connectivity plans to close its Waynesboro facility, according to a company spokesperson.

According to TE Connectivity, the company plans to “migrate the production” of their application tool manufacturing to other TE Connectivity facilities and external suppliers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The company says the process will take 21 months and is expected to end in late 2024.

“We understand the impact this plan will have on the employees at the site and we will be providing severance pay, benefits continuation and outplacement services to assist them in the transition,” said Jeff Cronin, a Communications Manager with TE Connectivity.

Cronin says the company appreciates the “dedication and hard work” of the Waynesboro employees and that the closing “in no way reflect on the collective performance of our employees at this site.”

It’s not known how many employees are affected by the closure.

TE Connectivity produces a variety of products including antennas, tools, wire, and other hardware. According to their website, they have more than 100 global manufacturing and engineering centers and more than 85,000 employees.