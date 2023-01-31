FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Franklin County’s Visitors Bureau is hosting “Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert” on Friday, Feb. 10, to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The event will feature dessert as the main course and is held on the second floor of the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Complimentary beverages, cheese, and starters will be in the lobby for guests to mingle. The “main course” of the event will feature various desserts such as cookies, carrot cake, cheesecake, pecan pie, chocolate cake with chocolate icing, and panna cotta with fruit.

All desserts will be served with either coffee, tea, or espresso and dark chocolate.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau will share various places for sweets in Franklin County, including ice cream, pie, and candy. The bureau will also highlight some of Franklin County’s best spots for selfies and give out retro Valentine’s Day cards.

The event will end with “Sweet Bingo.”

Tickets to the event cost $35 and are available online.