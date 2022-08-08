CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday August 8, The Franklin County Metropolitan Planning Organization (FCMPO) released the results of its public long-range transportation plan survey. This survey provided very valuable information, as the FCMPO develops the 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) and establishes priorities to meet the county’s transportation needs over the next 20 years.

A total of 486 participants offered their input and identified their top priorities when it came to transportation priorities and needs across Franklin County. These priorities included things such as safety, maintenance, preservations, and traffic operations.

Respondents also were asked to rate a series of potential strategies and initiatives for implementation. The top strategies included investing in maintenance of roadways and bridges, developing plans and studies to address congestion, prioritizing improvements on corridors for freight movement, and implementing new transportation technologies.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Finally the respondents were asked to suggest project needs throughout Franklin County. Respondents did this by dropping a marker on a map where they felt there were transportation concerns. These concerns consisted of things such as safety, congestion, freight, roadways, bridges, bicycle and pedestrian needs, and others.

In total, the public identified over 1,200 transportation concerns countywide, with over half of them being congestion related and a little less than half being safety concerns.

“I’m grateful for the time and effort that everyone took to share their transportation concerns,” said Steve Thomas, director of the Franklin County Planning Department. “Of particular note was the number of concerns regarding non-motorized safety, which includes pedestrians, bicyclists and even horse-and-buggy travelers. The planning team will use the feedback we received to develop and identify strategies and initiatives to address the identified concerns.”

The LRTP is the 20-year long, multi-modal blueprint focused on improving, operating, and maintaining the county’s transportation system through the year 2045. It will also serve as the transportation element of the Franklin County Comprehensive Plan, Imagine Franklin 2035, and will outline transportation priorities to help the county plan for the future.

More in-depth LRTP survey results are available online at https://bit.ly/3OONjow. For more information on Imagine Franklin 2035, visit compplan.franklincountypa.gov.