FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Franklin County Commissioners have announced the county is now accepting online donations to its Franklin County Veterans Outreach Fund, making it easier to support the thousands of veterans who call Franklin County home.

To make a contribution to the Franklin County Veterans Outreach Fund, users can visit the Franklin County Veterans Affairs page.

Payments can be made using credit or debit cards, Venmo or PayPal. Donors can choose to donate to a specific program or to the general outreach fund. Contributions can also be made in honor or memory of a loved one.

With this method, it is ensured all donations go straight to funding Franklin Co. Veteran programs said Director Justin Slep.

“We have a service dog program where we pair service dogs with veterans in Franklin County that need them free of charge. We also have an equine riding program,” said Slep.

But that is not all that is offered to those who served for our country in Franklin County.

“Right across the street with Franklin County 4-H we have a therapeutic photography program. We have scholarships, we have emergency assistance. And our biggest program we started last May was the Franklin County military share program where we feed over 1185 people a month for free,” said Slep.

“This new platform creates an even easier method to collect critical donations that benefit so many of our valued Franklin County veterans,” said Franklin County Commissioner Chairman Dave Keller.

Since donations have slowed down since COVID, Commissioners hope this will help give it a boost.

“We hope this platform will generate the kind of donations that will allow our veterans affairs team to do even greater things in our communities,” said Keller.

Pennsylvania ranks fourth in the U.S. for the highest number of veterans, and Franklin County is home to more than 13,000 veterans.