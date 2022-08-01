WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a series of access device frauds in which at least one suspect allegedly used fraudulent debit/credit cards to purchase more than $1,000 of diesel fuel.

The suspect(s) reportedly used the fraudulent cards to purchase fuel at the Pilot/Flying J Travel Center on Linglestown Road in West Hanover Township, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

They made the purchases on at least three occasions, and each time, they purchased $495 worth of fuel, which they pumped into tanks on a white Ford truck and black trailer, Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers says.

Anyone with information about the suspect(s) is asked to contact Detective Kauffman at 717-657-5656 ext. 1141 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.