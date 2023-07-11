TERRE HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2023 Terre Hill Community Festival is opening this Thursday, June 13.

The annual event will feature free nightly musical entertainment from local artists including The Nomads, the Jess Zimmerman Band, the Josh Squared Band and Jim Conners.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy children’s activities, games and carnival rides and purchase from over a dozen food vendors.

An arts and crafts fair will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday evening there will also be a firework show at 10 p.m.

The festival will run for three days from June 13 to June 16. Admission and parking at the festival will be free.

For a full schedule of events visit the festival’s website.