STRASBOURG, Pa (WHTM) — The Strasbourg Community Parks Foundation has announced its 2023 lineup for the Sounds of Strasbourg free outdoor summer concert series.

The concerts are set to take place on four Saturdays: July 8, July 15, July 29, and August 12. All concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m.

“We are thrilled with the series lineup this year and feel each concert brings entertainment that community members of all ages can enjoy, ” said Patti Creighton, a concert committee coordinator.

The 2023 lineup is:

July 8 – The John Bressler Show

July 15 – Studio Two: The Beatles Tribute

July 29 – Tuck Ryan Band

August 12 – Swing Night

The concert series is located at the Strasbourg Community Park amphitheater, which can be found within the nature preserve at 151 Precision Avenue in Strasbourg.

Food and frozen treat vendors will also be present. Alcohol and coolers are prohibited.

“We can’t wait to see the amphitheater filled once again with the sounds and sights of summer at the park,” Creighton added. “Thanks to the generosity of local sponsors, the concerts are free and open to the public. ”