LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A mobile dental unit, hosted by United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare, stopped in Lebanon on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The dental unit will make a total of 12 stops in eight Pennsylvania cities.

On Monday, Aug. 15, the dental event was in Lancaster.

Dentists and hygienists volunteer their time to provide people with free, on-site dental care for those 21 and under (or those insured by Highmark Wholecare).

The free dental services are part of a larger effort. “It’s a great opportunity for us to get out into the community and reinforce how important dental care is, especially with children, and establishing those habits early in life,” said Braxton Voyles, director of partnership at United Concordia Dental.

The dental services provided included x-rays, cleanings, and fluoride applications.