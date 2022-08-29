HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With school back in session, families in the Capital Region might find themselves eligible for free internet.

If your family qualifies for programs like Federal Pell Grants, National School Lunch vouchers, SNAP, Medicaid, and housing assistance, you mostly likely qualify for free internet services.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households.

Comcast provided two new ways that customers can benefit from ACP. More information about these services can be found here.

Comcast also provides Comcast Lift Zones where individuals can access Internet. These are currently located at Boys and Girls Club locations, Brethren Community Ministries, Camp Curtin YMCA, Shalom House, The Journey, and Heartshine.

The ACP is a $14.2 billion government programs that extends and modifies the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBB), making sure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare, and stay connected to the Internet with a monthly credit.

Comcast has worked with the EBB program since it began in May of 2021 and is proud to continue participating through ACP. Comcast has established the Internet Essentials Partnership Program (IEPP) to individuals have internet access at home, as well as Comcast Lift Zones that help provide safe environments for learning with Internet.