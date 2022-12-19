(WHTM) – The PA Dairymen’s Association is offering free milkshakes made famous at the PA Farm Show at a pop-up location later this week.

The first 50 people who show up at the Milkshakes on the Moo-ve Birthday Pop-Up event will be able to get one free milkshake.

The final Milkshakes on the Moo-ve Birthday Pop-Up event will be on Thursday, December 22 at Kennie’s Markets in Gettysburg. That event will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 217 West Middle Street.

Products will be available at the pop-up event as supplies last.

In 2023 the PA Farm Show will feature a new fourth milkshake from the PA Dairymen’s Association with the orange cream milkshake.

Orange cream joins the classic vanilla, chocolate, and half & half mix milkshakes available at the 2023 PA Farm Show. The orange cream flavor made its debut for the Dairymen’s Association’s 70th birthday.

“2023 will be extra sweet as we celebrate our 70th birthday of serving our famous Farm Show milkshakes with our new delicious, limited-edition Orange Cream milkshake for all to enjoy,” said Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Executive Director Dave Smith.

The PA Farm Show food court opens on January 6 at 12 p.m. and will be open until 9 p.m. The food court will open starting at 8 a.m. from Jan. 7-14 with closing times varying every day.

Smith added, “What a thrill it is each year to see so many smiles throughout the agricultural showcase as our dairy farmers welcome families and attendees to experience an inside glimpse of our farms and the Commonwealth’s world-class dairy industry. We are grateful to everyone who has supported us and all of our philanthropic projects over the decades. Once again, we will honor our brave veterans and military, thanks to Mid Penn Bank, plus kick off pouring fresh milk to food banks across the state to nourish hungry neighbors in need.”