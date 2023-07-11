YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– An event will make it easier for those eligible to be pardoned for their crimes in York County.

On Wednesday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be an in-person clinic at First Presbyterian Church on East Market Street in the city.

“So you don’t need to come into the courthouse,” Byrnes said. “And this really applies for anyone who has long since paid for their crime. It’s in their past. They’ve shown a behavioral and a lifestyle change.”

Any type of supervision, like probation, for example, must be completed for at least two years.