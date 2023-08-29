SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, September 8, Swatara Fire and Rescue Services will be working with the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania to install free smoke alarms in Paxtang Borough and the Lenker Manor section of Swatara Township.

The “Sound the Alarm” event is scheduled to go from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the American Red Cross, home fires claim seven lives every day, but working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in half.

Smoke alarms may need to be replaced if they do not work when tested or if they are older than 10 years old.

Residents who need a smoke alarm installed in their home can call 833-315-0882 to sign up for an appointment.

To find out more about “Sound the Alarm” events in Pennsylvania, visit the Red Cross’s website.