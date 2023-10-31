LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Pennsylvania College Of Health Sciences in Lancaster is offering moms-to-be free ultrasounds.

That way, moms can see how their babies are doing, also, the students benefit by getting in extra practice of administering the scans.

“Extremely beneficial because not only are volunteers helping the students, they are getting free ultrasounds,” clinical coordinator Tawni Welsh said. “They can come in anywhere from 18 weeks until the end of their pregnancy. we give them digital images on a USB that they can take with them so they are able to see their baby more frequently than they would through a doctor’s office or doctor’s order.”

The school is offering the free ultrasounds every Tuesday and Wednesday through Dec. 6.