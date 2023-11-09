NORTH YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — For the third year, the nonprofit Friends of Lebanon Cemetery in North York is taking part in Wreaths Across America. During the holiday season, they lay wreaths at veterans’ graves.

Lebanon Cemetery is a historically Black cemetery. There are more than 300 veterans buried there, but so far, the group only has money for 65 wreaths.

“People who look like me couldn’t be buried in other locations due to segregation, and that included those who served in the military. We have over 30 United States colored troops here from the Civil War, we have Tuskegee Airmen,” Samantha Dorm, advisor for Friends of Lebanon Cemetery, said.

Time is short to raise the money for more wreaths. Dorm said the money needs to be in by the end of the month to have the wreaths ready in time for the ceremony on Dec. 16.

Each wreath costs $17. People can sponsor a wreath directly or donate to the group. Dorm said if people send a check by mail, they need to be sent by Nov. 25 and people should add a note indicating the money is for a wreath.