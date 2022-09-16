MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new fruit orchard is coming to Millersville University.

Volunteers worked to plant the trees and prepare their brand new orchard. The fruit will most likely take a few years to grow, however once it does it will offer everything from apples to cherries.

The school and two other state universities will be partnering with the Fruit Tree Planning Foundation, as well as using a grant from the Pa. System of High Education, in order to make this happen.

The 40 trees are bringing more than just beauty, they’re also helping with food insecurity, which is something that 30 percent of college students face.

Once the fruit is grown, it will be available at a free on-campus food pantry.

The trees are also going to be used a teaching tool for the Department of Biology.

Millersville University isn’t the first to implement a program like this. Many other colleges have in the past. However, Millersville University will be one of many helping the environment and their college students.