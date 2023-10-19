PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Perry County has dealt with many water issues in recent years and now significant help is on its way.

State Senator Greg Rothman says Duncannon will get a $650,000, low-interest loan from the PA Infrastructure Investment Authority.

Duncannon’s water system is old and very leaky, losing up to half of its water every month, which forced the borough to enact mandatory water restrictions twice this year.

Rothman says the loan will help replace 1,300 feet of existing water main, as well as install new water main and valves. Landisburg will also get $1.6 million in grant money to upgrade its wastewater system, which is not up to federal standards.