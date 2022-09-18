MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A dinner fundraiser was held on Saturday in hopes of helping Ukraine.

The fundraiser was held at the Mechanicsburg Brethren in Christ Church. All of the proceeds that were collected will be donated to two charitable foundations. People also go to learn about Ukrainian cuisine and the country’s history

” It shows that they’re not alone and it shows that there is the world behind them supporting them and for people here, it shows that we appreciate American help. Without American support, Ukrainians wouldn’t be able to do the counteroffensive they are right now and it shows that there is more to Ukraine than just war and the sad things happening right now,” organizer Mariia Anosova-Smith said.

Many of the volunteers at the event are from Ukriane.