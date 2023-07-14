(WHTM) — The future of Panera Bread on Linglestown Road remains uncertain after it ‘temporarily’ closed its doors several months ago.

abc27 news reported back in October 2022 that the Panera Bread on 2630 Linglestown Road had temporarily closed its doors.

At the time of its closure, multiple customers had observed restrictions and issues at the Panera Bread restaurant location, such as:

Drive-thru only dining

Short staffing inside the cafe

Help wanted signs

Recently, The Vartan Group, which is the developer for the new Susquehanna Union Green development where the Panera Bread restaurant resides, confirmed that the location will not reopen and is permanently closed.

According to the CEO of The Vartan Group Ralph Vartan, they recently filed eviction paperwork to move Panera Bread out of their location. Moving forward, The Vartan Group plans on replacing the former Panera Bread with a new restaurant.

“The silver lining to this story is that there is a beautiful business that is eager to join [the Susquehanna Union Green] community,” Vartan added.

According to Vartan, it is still too soon to share any more specifics on the new restaurant that will replace Panera Bread.

abc27 news also reached out to Panera Bread, who contradicted these claims, saying that they still plan on reopening this location on Linglestown Road.

The Susquehanna Union Green Development is home to other popular eateries such as the new potato-themed restaurant named Potato Coop, and most recently a new Playa Bowls was confirmed as well for the mixed-use development.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.