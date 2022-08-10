CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shortly after noon on Aug. 9, crews were dispatched for a garage fire in the 200 block of N. Main Street in Chambersburg.

According to information from the Chambersburg Fire Department, firefighters arrived at the scene to find a two-car garage in flames. As crews began their suppression efforts, the building roof and an exterior wall collapsed.

Nine vehicles also caught fire due to radiant heat from the garage, the fire department says.

Within 15 minutes after crews arrived, the garage and vehicles were extinguished, according to the fire department. No firefighters or civilians were injured in the blaze.

Initial investigations indicate that the cause of the fire was electrical, and preliminary estimates of the damage are about $250,000, the Chambersburg Fire Department says.

The department says 26 personnel were at the scene of the fire from the responding Chambersburg Fire Department, Franklin Fire Department, Letterkenny Fire Department, Marion Fire and EMS, West End Fire and Rescue, PennState EMS, and Shippensburg Air Unit.

The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal’s office helped with the investigation, and the Chambersburg electric department also assisted on scene.