LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been charged with homicide by vehicle after an accident in 2021.

According to South Lebanon Township Police, on June 4, 2021, officers responded to a crash involving a garbage truck along State Drive just south of Stonehedge Drive.

Police say they discovered several serious injuries to the passengers of the vehicle.

Police say after a lengthy investigation the garbage truck driver, Zachary Gilbert, was charged with Homicide by Vehicle, Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, Involuntary Manslaughter, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Unlawful Activities, Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed, Reckless Driving, and Registered Gross Weight.