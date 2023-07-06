SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Residents are being asked to avoid a section of Revere Street in Swatara Township due to a natural gas leak.

Swatara Township Police say the incident is located on the 2900 block of Revere Street.

Anyone in the area is being asked to avoid 29th and 32nd Streets north of Paxton Street due to the incident.

Swatara Township Police Swatara Township Fire/Rescue, and UGI are currently on scene investigating the leak.