A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gas prices continue to fall, but how long will they continue to do so?

Gas prices in Harrisburg have dropped more than $0.06 in the last week, but are still averaging right around $4 per gallon.

The national average is currently $3.81 per gallon.

Analysts at GasBuddy say they are monitoring some issues that could halt the declining gas prices, such as a Midwest refinery closing and the possibility of tropical storms in the future.