HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gas prices continue to fall, but how long will they continue to do so?
Gas prices in Harrisburg have dropped more than $0.06 in the last week, but are still averaging right around $4 per gallon.
The national average is currently $3.81 per gallon.
Analysts at GasBuddy say they are monitoring some issues that could halt the declining gas prices, such as a Midwest refinery closing and the possibility of tropical storms in the future.