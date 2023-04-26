DANVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Geisinger Health, based in Danville, is partnering with the Kaiser Foundation Hospitals to launch Risant Health and, pending regulatory approval, will become part of the organization through acquisition.

According to Geisinger, the move makes them the first health system to join Risant Health “to expand access to value-based care in more communities across the country.”

Geisinger and other health systems that become a part of Risant Health will continue to operate as regional or community-based health systems.

Geisinger will also keep its name and continue to work with other health plans, employed physicians, and independent providers

Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, has been selected to serve as CEO of Risant Health and will transition from his current role as president and CEO at Geisinger Health as the transaction between Risant Health and Geisinger closes.

“Geisinger is excited for what joining Risant Health will mean both for our system and for the communities we serve in Pennsylvania,” said Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, president and CEO of Geisinger Health. “Geisinger will be able to accelerate our vision and continue to invest in new and existing capabilities and facilities, while charting a path for the future of American health care, through Risant Health. Kaiser Permanente and Geisinger share a vision for the future of health care, and as the Risant Health name indicates, we believe by working together we will reach new heights in health care and raise the bar for better health for all communities.”

According to Geisinger, Risant Health is a new nonprofit organization created by Kaiser Foundation Hospitals “to expand and accelerate the adoption of value-based care in diverse, multi-payer, multi-provider, community-based health system environments.”

“Our mission calls on us to find new ways to promote high-quality, affordable, and evidence-based care with equitable and improved health outcomes. Through Risant Health, we will make our value-based care expertise, technology and services available to community-based health systems, like Geisinger, to strengthen their ability to provide value-based care models with a focus on high-quality and equitable health outcomes,” said Greg. A. Adams, chair and CEO, Kaiser Permanente. “We know fully replicating KP’s closed integrated care and coverage model is not viable in all communities. By helping other health systems achieve our value-based quality outcomes and savings in multi-payer, multi-provider environments, we believe Risant Health can deliver a transformative new solution to America’s systemic health care problems. And, given its history in this space, we can think of no better organization than Geisinger to be the inaugural health system to join Risant Health.”

A timeline for regulatory approval was not provided by the healthcare system.