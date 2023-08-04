LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Gem Miner’s Jubilee Gem, Bead and Jewelry Show will return to Lebanon County this month bringing rock, crystals, fossils and more items from around the world to the Midstate.

The three-day event is scheduled from August 18 to August 20, and will be held at the Lebanon Valley Expo and Fairgrounds, located at 80 Rocherty Road in Lebanon.

This will be the show’s 25th year.

The event is sponsored by the Mid-Atlantic Gem and Mineral Association (MAGMA) and organizers expect it to draw more than 4,000 visitors and 100 vendors.

The show will feature items from vendors all around the world such as rough rock, finished fine jewelry, fossils, minerals, beads, loose gemstones, cabochons, pearls, carvings, crystals, findings, tools and more.

Beads, Photo Courtesy: The Gem Miner’s Jubilee Gem, Bead and Jewelry Show

Gems, Photo Courtesy: The Gem Miner’s Jubilee Gem, Bead and Jewelry Show

Mushuganah, Photo Courtesy: The Gem Miner’s Jubilee Gem, Bead and Jewelry Show

The Pennsylvania Geological Survey group will perform this year’s featured demonstration at the event. The group will arrange a display of local minerals and geology.

The Central Pennsylvania Rock and Mineral Club will also be in attendance providing education and free mineral samples.

The show will open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, it will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will cost $6 for admission at the door and $5 for tickets purchased online ahead of time. Admission to the show is free for children under 12.

Tickets can be purchased online on the show’s website.

Handicapped accessible and free parking will be available at the event.