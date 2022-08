HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture honored 17 farming families in Pennsylvania, including three from the Midstate.

The families earned “century farm status” for farming in the same family for 100 years.

The three Midstate farms that were honored include Nissley’s Farm from Juniata County, Metz’s Farm in Perry County, and Livingston’s Farm York County.

Each farm received a sign they can post on their property noting the century farm status.