(WHTM) – A Georgia man was arrested Friday in Lancaster County in connection to the death of his wife Mindi Mebane Kassotis.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Nicholas James Kassotis, a 40-year-old from Savannah, was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and removal of body parts from the scene of death or dismemberment.

Georgia officials say Mindi Mebane Kassotis’ body was found on Dec. 2, 2022, on a hunting club that has covered areas in both Liberty and Mcintosh Counties in Georgia. Officials were originally unable to identify her and estimated she was killed around November 27.

The GBI and FBI used advanced testing during the investigation, including DNA swabs from Mindi’s family after her body was discovered in December. This led to them identifying Mindi Kassotis on May 11, 2023.

Nicholas Kassotis is being held at the Lancaster County Prison awaiting extradition to Georgia.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121 or the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 912-876-4555. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477)