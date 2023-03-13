GETTYSBURG, Pa (WHTM) – On April 21 The Gleaning Project will host its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser at Gettysburg College in Plank Gym.

The Gleaning Project holds the fundraiser to raise awareness about food insecurity. There will be live music performed by Chuck Darwin and the Knuckle-Draggers. Guests will be given a meal in a handcrafted bowl that includes soup, bread, beverage, and dessert.

The event is made possible by local artists and businesses who donate goods and services. Those interested in contributing can email TheGleaningProject@gmail.com.

Those interested in attending the event tickets will be $25 at the door or you can visit the Gleaning Project website for $20 presale tickets.

According to The Gleaning Project 1 of 5 children and seniors in Adam County lack access to food to have better healthy lifestyles.