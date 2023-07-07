GETTYSBURG, Pa. – The Gettysburg Bike Week and Battlefield Tattoo Expo both made their way to the Gettysburg borough Friday afternoon.

Gettysburg is known for its history and tourism.

“Gettysburg is rich in history, so it’s great for the rides,” said Jen Shade of 105.7 The X. “It’s beautiful, unparalleled scenery.”

Bike Week and the Battlefield Tattoo Expo both have deeper meanings than just riding motorcycles and creating art with ink.

“Our biggest thing is raising money for autism,” Nate Wallace Tattoo Expo promoter said.

“More money is raised for the community charities from bikers than any other group in the country,” the emcee for Bike Week Smiley said.

It all circles back around to give credit to the borough hosting the events.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It does have a fixed place in history,” Shade said. “It’s important that people come here and see what else there is to offer. There is something always going on.”

At events like these, they help bring in millions of tourism dollars with them. One member from the Tattoo Expo tells us that they have artists come in from Europe as well.