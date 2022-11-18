GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Gettysburg man was arrested after he allegedly started a fire behind a business on Sunday, Nov. 13.

According to police, officers responded to a fire behind Domino’s Pizza at 500 York Street. As a result of the fire, the business was evacuated.

Police started an investigation by members of the Gettysburg Police Department, which resulted in the fire being classified as arson.

The investigation into the fire led to the arrest of Royce Winstead of Gettysburg.

Winstead has been charged with:

Felony Arson – Danger of Death or Bodily Injury, Arson

Endangering Property – Reckless Endangerment of Inhabited Buildings,

Risking Catastrophe, and Misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief

Winstead is currently being held at the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex at this time.