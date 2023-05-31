GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gettysburg National Military Park has released their events and programs to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg.

The three day commemoration will be held July 1-3 to mark the turning point in the American Civil War with guided walks, living history camps, and demonstrations.

Below is the full schedule from the National Park Service website. Note that the schedule is subject to change. In the event of severe weather, all programs will be canceled. Should the heat index surpass 91 degrees, programs will be shortened and modified.

Daily Ranger Guided Programs & Events (July 1 – 3, 2023)

David Wills House Museum (Open 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday – Monday)

Explore the home of David and Catherine Wills and visit the place where Abraham Lincoln completed the Gettysburg Address. This National Park Service Museum is open free of charge.



Gettysburg History Hike (90 minutes)

Hike from the Visitor Center to Cemetery Ridge where fighting raged on July 2 & 3, 1863. Get an overview of the battle, visit the site of Pickett’s Charge, explore the Bloody Angle, and walk in the footsteps of the men who struggled there.

Daily at 10 a.m. Meet at Ranger Site 1 behind the Museum and Visitor Center.



National Cemetery Tour (60 Minutes)

Explore the meaning and cost of the Battle of Gettysburg, and of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. Find out how the National Cemetery was established, who is buried there, and why Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address still has meaning for us today.

Daily at 5:30 p.m. Meet the Licensed Battlefield Guide at the Taneytown Road entrance to the Gettysburg National Cemetery.



100 Nights of Taps (30 minutes)

The notes of taps will fill the air in Gettysburg every evening this summer as the famous 24-note call is sounded in honor of those who served our nation. The Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania and Gettysburg National Military Park co-sponsor this event.

Daily at 7 p.m. Meet at the Soldiers’ National Monument, Gettysburg National Cemetery.



Twilight Tour: Stories from the Soldiers’ National Cemetery (45 minutes)

More than 3,100 United States soldiers, wearing Union blue, gave their lives during the three-day struggle at Gettysburg. Their deaths, as Abraham Lincoln eulogized in his immortal Gettysburg Address, helped to ensure a “new birth of freedom.” Join National Park Service Interpreters for these special walks and discover the stories of those who offered up their lives upon these fields 160 years ago. Learn about who they were, why they served, and who they left behind.

Daily at 7:45 p.m. Meet inside the Taneytown Road Gate, Gettysburg National Cemetery.

Gettysburg National Military Park and the Gettysburg Foundation are pleased to co-sponsor the returning at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center on July 1, 2 and 3, 2023. Talks will be presented from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. with evening talks from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sacred Trust 2023 features four talks each day in an event tent on the front lawn and one talk each evening in the theater inside the Museum & Visitor Center. All the talks are free, and the evening talks are ticketed for theater seating. Authors will be signing books in the main lobby inside the Museum & Visitor Center with books available for purchase during the event.

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Key Moment Programs

Join a National Park Ranger for a brief twenty-minute overview of the events that occurred in a specific location on that day of battle. Minimal walking.

McPherson Barn Station

Scene of the opening of the battle on July 1 and of fierce fighting that afternoon.

Times: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m.

Park on Stone & Meredith Avenue.



Oak Hill Station

The most commanding position on the July 1 battlefield and the jumping off point for key Confederate attacks.

Times: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m.

Park at the Eternal Light Peace Memorial, Auto Tour Stop 2.

Barlow Knoll Station

The far-right flank of the Union front on July 1. A successful Confederate attack here helped unravel the Union line and forced its retreat through town.

Times: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m.

Park on East Howard Avenue.

Anniversary Hikes

During the 160th anniversary, special hikes will be offered in the morning and afternoon. Visitors will be able to choose from three unique options that will bring to life various aspects of the Battle of Gettysburg. These special 60-90-minute programs involve significant walking, occasionally over rough terrain. Water, headgear, sun protection, insect repellent and sturdy walking shoes are highly recommended. All four tires must remain on pavement when parking alongside avenues.

10:30 a.m. – The Battle Begins

Meet at McPherson Ridge, Auto Tour Stop 1. Park on Reynolds, Stone, & Meredith Avenues. Program ends at McPherson Ridge, Auto Tour Stop 1.

10:30 a.m. – The Struggle for Oak Ridge

Meet at the Eternal Light Peace Memorial, Auto Tour Stop 2. Park on Buford Avenue. Program ends at Oak Ridge, Auto Tour Stop 3.

10:30 a.m. – The Battle North of Town

Meet at Barlow Knoll, East Howard Avenue. Park on East Howard Avenue. Program ends at Barlow Knoll.

2:30 p.m. – Casualties of Battle: Stories of the Killed, Wounded, & Captured

Meet at the McPherson Barn. Park on Reynolds, Stone, & Meredith Avenues.

2:30 p.m. – Lee, Longstreet, & the End of the First Day

Meet at the Eternal Light Peace Memorial, Auto Tour Stop 2. Park on Buford Avenue. Program ends at Eternal Light Peace Memorial, Auto Tour Stop 2.

2:30 p.m. – Fact vs Fiction – The Legends of Barlow Knoll

Meet at the Barlow Knoll, East Howard Avenue. Park on East Howard Avenue. Program ends at Barlow Knoll.

Living History Camps and Demonstrations

From the roar of artillery to the flash of bayonets, living history demonstrations at Gettysburg National Military Park help bring the past to life. During the 160th Anniversary, Civil War living historians will encamp on the Gettysburg battlefield. Explore their camps, interact with these knowledgeable historians, and witness as they demonstrate the tools, tactics, and firepower of the two armies that waged war across these now hallowed fields.

1st PA Artillery Battery D

Pennsylvania Memorial – Auto Tour Stop 12.

Firing Demonstrations at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m.

Confederate Military Forces

Spangler Spring – Auto Tour Stop 13.

Firing Demonstrations at 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m.

8th Florida

Pitzer Woods, West Confederate Avenue.

Programs ongoing.

Family Programs

While all programs are family-friendly, these have been specifically developed for families with children ages 4 to 13 in mind. Programs last forty-five minute and involve modest walking over paved / mowed surfaces.

10:00 a.m. – In the Footsteps of the Wounded, July 1, 1863

Follow in the footsteps of some of the wounded after the first day of the battle of Gettysburg as they receive first aid treatment at the Edward McPherson barn.

Meet at Auto Tour Stop 1, McPherson Ridge. Park on Reynolds Avenue.

1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Hands-On History Experience

Stop by the Group Lobby of the Gettysburg NMP Visitor Center anytime between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. for an interactive hands’ on experience focusing on Civil War cavalry and signal flag technology.

Group Lobby, Gettysburg NMP Museum and Visitor Center.

Sunday, July 2, 2023

Key Moment Programs

Join a National Park Ranger for a brief twenty-minute overview of the events that occurred in a specific location on that day of battle. Minimal walking.

Pitzer Woods Station

In the afternoon of July 2, Lt. General James Longstreet placed his Confederate troops along Warfield Ridge, anchoring the left of his line in these woods.

Times: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m.

Park on West Confederate Avenue.

Trostle Farm Station

While fighting raged to the south at the Wheatfield and Little Round Top, retreating Union soldiers crossed this ground on their way from the Peach Orchard to Cemetery Ridge.

Times: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m.

Park on United States Avenue.

Steven’s Knoll Station

Confederate Troops of Ewell’s 2nd Corp struck Cemetery Hill at dusk on July 2, at nearly the same time as the Battle for Culp’s Hill.

Times: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m.

Park on Slocum Avenue.

Anniversary Hikes

During the 160th anniversary, special hikes will be offered in the morning and afternoon. Visitors will be able to choose from three unique options that will bring to life various aspects of the Battle of Gettysburg. These special 60-90-minute programs involve significant walking, occasionally over rough terrain. Water, headgear, sun protection, insect repellent and sturdy walking shoes are highly recommended. All four tires must remain on pavement when parking alongside avenues.

10:30 a.m. – Longstreet on July 2nd

Meet at Pitzer Woods, Auto Tour Stop 6. Park on West Confederate Avenue. Program ends at Pitzer Woods.

10:30 a.m. – Sacrifice of the 9th Massachusetts Battery

Meet at the Trostle Farm. Park on United States Avenue. Program ends at the Peach Orchard.

10:30 a.m. – Battle for East Cemetery Hill

Meet at Stevens Knoll, Auto Tour Stop 14, Slocum Avenue. Park on Slocum Avenue.



2:30 p.m. – In the Footsteps of the 8th Florida (Program in partnership with the Liberty Guards)

Meet at the Florida Monument. Park on West Confederate Avenue. Program ends at the Henry Spangler Farm.

2:30 p.m. – Homestead, Horses, and Horror at the Trostle Farm: An Eyewitness to Gettysburg (Program in partnership with the American Battlefield Trust)

Meet at the Trostle Farm. Park on United States Avenue. Program ends at the Trostle Farm.

2:30 p.m. – Greene’s Brigade on Culp’s Hill

Meet at Stevens Knoll, Auto Tour Stop 14, Slocum Avenue. Park on Slocum Avenue.

Living History Camps and Demonstrations

From the roar of artillery to the flash of bayonets, living history demonstrations at Gettysburg National Military Park help bring the past to life. During the 160th Anniversary, Civil War living historians will encamp on the Gettysburg battlefield. Explore their camps, interact with these knowledgeable historians, and witness as they demonstrate the tools, tactics, and firepower of the two armies that waged war across these now hallowed fields.

1st PA Artillery Battery D

Pennsylvania Memorial – Auto Tour Stop 12.

Firing Demonstrations at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m.

Confederate Military Forces

Spangler Spring – Auto Tour Stop 13.

Firing Demonstrations at 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m.

8th Florida

Pitzer Woods, West Confederate Avenue.

Programs ongoing.

Family Programs

While all programs are family-friendly, these have been specifically developed for families with children ages 4 to 13 in mind. Programs last forty-five minute and involve modest walking over paved / mowed surfaces.

10:00 a.m. – In the Footsteps of Company K – July 2, 1863

Follow in the footsteps of Company K, 30th Pennsylvania Infantry as they return home after two years of war to help clear the now historic Wheatfield of Confederates on July 2, 1863.

Meet at Auto Tour Stop 9, The Wheatfield. Park on Sickles Avenue.

1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Hands-On History Experience

Stop by the Group Lobby of the Gettysburg NMP Visitor Center anytime between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. for an interactive hands’ on experience focusing on the uniforms and equipment of Civil War infantrymen and discover some of the games they played in camp.

Group Lobby, Gettysburg NMP Museum and Visitor Center.

Monday, July 3, 2023

Key Moment Programs

Join a National Park Ranger for a brief twenty-minute overview of the events that occurred in a specific location on that day of battle. Minimal walking.

Pardee Field Station

The Battle of Culp’s Hill was renewed at daylight. Men of Confederate General Ewell’s 2nd Corps launched repeated attacks against the entrenched Union position.

Times: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

Park on Geary Avenue.



The High-Water Mark Station

Located near the center of the Union line of battle on Cemetery Ridge, this is where Pickett’s Charge reached its climax.

Times: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m.

Park on Hancock Avenue.



The Virginia Memorial Station

Near here the last Confederate assault at Gettysburg, Pickett’s Charge, was launched.

Times: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m.

Park on West Confederate Avenue.

Anniversary Hikes

During the 160th anniversary, special hikes will be offered in the morning and afternoon. Visitors will be able to choose from three unique options that will bring to life various aspects of the Battle of Gettysburg. These special 60-90-minute programs involve significant walking, occasionally over rough terrain. Water, headgear, sun protection, insect repellent and sturdy walking shoes are highly recommended. All four tires must remain on pavement when parking alongside avenues.

10:30 a.m. – The Battle of Culp’s Hill, July 3

Meet at Pardee Field, Geary Avenue. Park on Geary Avenue. Program ends at Pardee Field

10:30 a.m. – The Defense of Cemetery Ridge

Meet at the High Water Mark, Auto Tour Stop 15. Park on Hancock Avenue

10:30 a.m. – The Enslaved at Gettysburg (Presented in partnership with the Civil War Institute at Gettysburg College)

Meet at the Virginia Memorial. Park on West Confederate Avenue. Program ends at the Virginia Memorial.



2:30 p.m. – A Strange and Blighted Land: The Aftermath of Battle on Culp’s Hill

Meet at Pardee Field, Geary Avenue. Park on Geary Avenue.

2:30 p.m. – The Medal of Honor on July 3

Meet at the High Water Mark, Auto Tour Stop 15. Park on Hancock Avenue.

2:30 p.m. – Farnsworth’s Charge

Meet at the Texas State Memorial, South Confederate Avenue. Park as directed at the Bushman Farm.

Family Programs

While all programs are family-friendly, these have been specifically developed for families with children ages 4 to 13 in mind.



10 a.m. – In the Footsteps of President Lincoln

Follow in the footsteps of President Abraham Lincoln as he visits the battlefield in November of 1863 to help dedicate the Soldiers’ National Cemetery with his Gettysburg Address.

Meet at National Cemetery Parking Lot, Auto Tour Stop 16.



1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Hands-On History Experience

What was the artillery and what were the steps in loading a Civil War cannon? How were the people of Gettysburg impacted by the campaign and battle? Stop by the Group Lobby of the Gettysburg NMP Visitor Center anytime between 1 and 4 p.m. for an interactive hands’ on experience focusing on Civil War artillery and on the stories of Gettysburg’s civilians caught between the fire.

Group Lobby, Gettysburg NMP Museum and Visitor Center