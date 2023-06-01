GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Little Round Top in Gettysburg has been closed since July 2022 due to a rehabilitation project.

The photos shown below are around the 44th and 140th New York monuments. The photos show how exposed the aggregate concrete paths transition to the new soil-colored stabilized aggregate paths.

One surface is an accessible area while the other is a non-accessible area.

According to the Gettysburg National Military Park, the stabilized aggregate paths also provide a natural look while reducing the likelihood of future erosion.

All of Little Round Top — bordered by Wheatfield Road, Crawford Avenue, Warren Avenue, and Sykes Avenue — and the 20th Maine monument has been closed since late July 2022 for the $13 million rehabilitation project.

According to Gettysburg National Park, the Little Round Top rehabilitation project “will address overwhelmed parking areas, poor accessibility and related safety hazards, significant erosion, and degraded vegetation.”

The project is expected to take 18 months and is expected to “enhance the visitor experience with improved interpretive signage, new accessible trail alignments, and gathering areas.”

The area known as Little Round Top was the scene of “intense fighting” between the Union and Confederacy on July 2, 1863. The area was known for large boulders that provided shelter for soldiers and the steel incline that helped the Union claim victory at Gettysburg.

Gettysburg National Park also rehabilitated the popular Devil’s Den landmark with an increased trail surface, adding slip-resistant granite steps, and adding greenspace.

Devil’s Den was closed from March through late September 2022 as part of the rehabilitation.