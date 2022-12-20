GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gettysburg National Park is five months into a nearly two year long restoration of Little Round Top. On Monday they shared an update on the project.

In a time-lapse video shared on social media crews could be seen replacing a walking path that was overgrown. The original path was worn and overwhelmed by plants, while the new one is paved with space between the walkway and the vegetation.

The video also showed work being done around a monument at Little Round Top with crews covering the base with plywood.

All of Little Round Top, bordered by Wheatfield Road, Crawford Avenue, Warren Avenue, and Sykes Avenue, and the 20th Maine monument have been closed since late July for the $13 million rehabilitation project.

According to Gettysburg National Park, the Little Round Top rehabilitation project “will address overwhelmed parking areas, poor accessibility and related safety hazards, significant erosion, and degraded vegetation.”

The project is expected to take 18 months and is expected to “enhance the visitor experience with improved interpretive signage, new accessible trail alignments, and gathering areas.”

The area known as Little Round Top was the scene of “intense fighting” between the Union and Confederacy on July 2, 1863. The area was known for large boulders that provided shelter for soldiers and the steel incline that helped the Union claim victory at Gettysburg.

Gettysburg National Park also rehabilitated the popular Devil’s Den landmark with an increased trail surface, adding slip-resistant granite steps, and adding greenspace.

Devil’s Den was closed from March through late September 2022 as part of the rehabilitation.