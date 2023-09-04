(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say two people in Gettysburg are the victims of a scam that cost them $125,000.

State Police say the two residents, who are in their 70s and 80s, received a computer error instructing them to call a listed number to fix the problem.

A program was then downloaded onto their computer and the pair were told to call another number. They were then told their bank account was hacked and were instructed to transfer money out of their account.

According to AARP, consumers lost almost $8.8 billion to scams and fraud in 2022, up 30% from the year before. Those 80 and older lost an average of $1,674 last year to scams and the largest financial losses, about $1.5 billion, came from bank transfers.

Ways to avoid and recognize tech support scams include never sharing personal information; hanging up unsolicited phone calls from someone claiming to be from Apple, Microsoft, Norton, or other related companies; don’t buy computer products or services from someone you don’t know; and don’t give remote access to someone you don’t know.

AARP says if you spot or have been the victim of a scam, you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.