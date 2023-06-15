CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are investing time and money in unique crops and awarding grants to address food waste prevention, reduction, and recovery.

Today The GIANT Company, in partnership with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, announced the 23 recipients of its 2023 Healing the Planet grant program.

The following Pennsylvania organizations are the recipients of this year’s grants.

• ACLAMO, Norristown

• AGAPE: Love From Above To Our Community, Bloomsburg

• Arch Street Meeting House Preservation Trust, Philadelphia

• Benner Elementary School, Bellefonte

• Bucks County Housing Group, Warminster

• Child Hunger Outreach Partners, Towanda

• City of Lancaster, Lancaster Compost Co-Op, Lancaster

• Creative Community Grow, Harrisburg

• Curwensville Area High School, Curwensville

• Dickinson College, Carlisle

• Evergreen Elementary School, Collegeville

• Fairmount Park Conservancy, Philadelphia

• Horn Farm Center for Agricultural Education, York

• Indiana County Conservation District, Indiana

• Penbrook Lions and Leo Clubs, Harrisburg

• Pennsylvania Resources Council, Media

• Phoenixville Area Community Services Inc., Phoenixville

• Quiet Creek Herb Farm & School of Country Living, Brookville

• Riverside School District, Taylor

• Share Food Program, Philadelphia

• South Philadelphia Community Fridge (Project of Open Collective Foundation), Covina

• The Advocacy Project, Washington

• York Fresh Food Farms, York

Dickenson’s College Farm covers 80 acres in Boiling Springs, Cumberland County. The farm gives college students hands-on projects in agriculture, while growing produce for the dining hall, a farmers market stand in Carlisle, and the Project Share food bank.

The $20,000 given to Dickinson College is to complete an anaerobic digester project for the conversion of community food waste dairy manure into biogas and grid- ted electricity. The college farm is certified organic by the US Agriculture Department.

“On behalf of Dickinson College and the farm, we are grateful to The GIANT Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful for their support of our food waste to energy initiative,” said Matt Steiman, energy & livestock manager, at Dickinson College. “This project will benefit farmers, the watershed, and our climate. We are elated and look forward to working with these local partners to make our community more sustainable.”

“As a grocer, we understand the choices we make and the steps we take to divert food waste from landfills are crucial in helping to heal our planet,” said Jessica Groves, community impact manager, at The GIANT Company. “What we are doing to reduce food waste now, whether it’s the projects of our 23 Healing the Planet grant awardees, or through our daily operations, will create a more sustainable tomorrow for us all.”