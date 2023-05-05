YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Give Local York, York County’s largest fundraising event of the year, raised more than $4.6 million during their 2023 campaign.

The 2023 Give Local York campaign ran from 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, through 9 p.m. on Friday, May 5.

This year’s goal was to raise money from more than 12,000 donors, and as of 10:30 p.m. on Friday, more than 12,630 donors have donated.

Here is a list of the top ten organizations that raised money for the campaign, as detailed on the Give Local York website:

Although the event ended at 9 p.m. on Friday, donations were still being accepted past that point.