YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Give Local York, York County’s largest fundraising event of the year, raised more than $4.6 million during their 2023 campaign.
The 2023 Give Local York campaign ran from 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, through 9 p.m. on Friday, May 5.
This year’s goal was to raise money from more than 12,000 donors, and as of 10:30 p.m. on Friday, more than 12,630 donors have donated.
Here is a list of the top ten organizations that raised money for the campaign, as detailed on the Give Local York website:
- York County Food Bank – $131,585.78 with 485 donors
- Human Life Services, Inc. – $119,675.00 with 251 donors
- Jessica & Friends Community – $88,876.71 with 128 donors
- Eichelberger Performing Arts Center – $71,785 with 115 donors
- York County SPCA – $71,534.60 with 581 donors
- Affordable Housing Advocates – $67,250 with 117 donors
- LifePath Christian Ministries – $66,752.47 with 236 donors
- Pappus House – $65,196.50 with 321 donors
- York County History Center – $58.938.50 with 272 donors
- Christian School of York – $58,830 with 117 donors
To view a full leaderboard of York County organizations that raised money for the campaign, click here.
Although the event ended at 9 p.m. on Friday, donations were still being accepted past that point.