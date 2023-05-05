YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Give Local York, York County’s largest fundraising event of the year, raised more than $4.6 million during their 2023 campaign.

The 2023 Give Local York campaign ran from 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, through 9 p.m. on Friday, May 5.

This year’s goal was to raise money from more than 12,000 donors, and as of 10:30 p.m. on Friday, more than 12,630 donors have donated.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

Here is a list of the top ten organizations that raised money for the campaign, as detailed on the Give Local York website:

  1. York County Food Bank – $131,585.78 with 485 donors
  2. Human Life Services, Inc. – $119,675.00 with 251 donors
  3. Jessica & Friends Community – $88,876.71 with 128 donors
  4. Eichelberger Performing Arts Center – $71,785 with 115 donors
  5. York County SPCA – $71,534.60 with 581 donors
  6. Affordable Housing Advocates – $67,250 with 117 donors
  7. LifePath Christian Ministries – $66,752.47 with 236 donors
  8. Pappus House – $65,196.50 with 321 donors
  9. York County History Center – $58.938.50 with 272 donors
  10. Christian School of York – $58,830 with 117 donors

To view a full leaderboard of York County organizations that raised money for the campaign, click here.

Although the event ended at 9 p.m. on Friday, donations were still being accepted past that point.